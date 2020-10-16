Just as we thought that Judge Merrick Garland deserved a full hearing and a timely vote, the same can be said of Amy Coney Barrett, for whom the Senate Judiciary Committee will begin confirmation hearings on Oct. 12, a pace that could put her on the bench before Election Day.

A federal appellate judge and Notre Dame law professor, Barrett, by all accounts, is a conservative with a compelling personal story and an impressive understanding of the law. Unless her confirmation hearing brings to light issues serious enough to question her suitability, she should be confirmed.

Barrett, 48, is the mother of seven children and a former law clerk to Scalia, whose “judicial philosophy is mine, too,” she has said.

We understand that Senate Democrats still carry the bitter politics of 2016 when Republicans refused to grant a confirmation hearing to Garland, a centrist and former federal prosecutor. Denying him a hearing was shameful, rooted in partisan politics and was an affront to the nation’s democratic norms and traditions.

But this is precisely what we are defending now: the right of a president to nominate a Supreme Court justice and for the Senate to do its due diligence and hold a confirmation vote in a timely fashion. To do otherwise would deal another blow to faith in justice and the rule of law.

— Dallas Morning News