There is much I can get behind in the proposed 700-page “Freedom To Vote Act.” That it’s 700-plus pages long informs me that it should be opposed. Government should be easy to understand, and not some arcane and occult mysticism where “We the People” have to trust our political classes ... especially in matters of liberty and choice.
I want to see a bill that has voter ID that’s easy to obtain at no cost for everyone, minority, elderly, on disability and so forth. I want to see more polling options for everyone ... especially in low-income neighborhoods. I think a week to vote in person and a national holiday on election day would help.
Why can’t we improve elections, not just for one side or another, but for both? It’s time to come together for all of our interests!
Richard Reynolds
St. Joseph
