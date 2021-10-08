If the world is going to end in 12 years, according to AOC, then she will not get her retirement — the good news. Let’s take a look at many facts:
Climate change, they can’t predict the weather next week let alone 12 to 100 years from now?
Her reasoning is we will not be able to feed our people — let me walk you down the what I’ve found in the farmers’ bag of tricks. I feel these facts are better than what the politicians came with — “freeze agriculture’s footprint, grow more on farms, use resources more efficiently, shift diets, reduce waste, (they didn’t mention D.C.)?”
Population is a big issue with her. We have 3.475 million deaths a year, versus 3.790 million births, that comes out to be an increase of 325,000 a year — not counting illegals. We can handle 1 million-plus illegals but not 325,000 U.S. citizens — amazing logic.
FARMING: Looks like the people are going to want more meat. The farmers are getting older but smarter with using new technology. They number 2,019,000. A farmer today feeds 155 people. We produce 40% of the corn today on 20% of the land. The farms will be bigger. Robotics will be used. In the next 10 years the agricultural sector will produce 100,000 jobs, $82 billion in economic activity, we will see gene-edited crops. And agriculture creates 24 million jobs. In 2018, $139.6 billion ag products were exported and projections for 2021 is $164 billion. If we can export that much, maybe we should keep it here?
FEEDING AMERICA: There are 200-plus food banks in the U.S., 77-partner distributions organizations and 61,000 food pantries and soup kitchens. They serve 46 million people free. There are also 53 independent food banks, 37 food rescue organizations, then throw in SNAP, (1 in 7 Americans), child nutrition programs to kids while out of school, WIC food to low-income people.
FARM LAND: CRP, CSP, EQIP take up 15% of the farm land. In 2019 there were 21.5 million acres and in 2020 there are 21.9 million acres. ($1.795 billion). In three years, there are 12 million acres up for renewal in these programs.
So, Ms. AOC, give the farmer some credit and quit trying to scare us into overreacting to your fantasy world!
Ben Pecora
St. Joseph
