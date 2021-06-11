We are going to cut our emissions in half by 2030? New power lines in place by 2035? Install utility-scale batteries for storage, linking these cleaner sources to our aging grids, legal fights over property rights, does this happen overnight or in time to meet the 2030 deadline?

Are people going to want power line through their property? Currently 600,000 miles of transmission plus 5.5 million of local lines are in place today. Coal and natural gas will be gone? Biden states that the U.S. would have to double wind and solar output in this same period.

My question is how much money is going to be made on these windmills and solar panels, surely people of importance, politicians, insiders are already lined up to get a piece of the pie. And will they be using battery powered backhoes to dig the underground lines and charging stations???

And finally, how are all of these “special” batteries and solar panels to be disposed of— “how and where”?

— Ben Pecora

St. Joseph