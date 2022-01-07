As we approach 2022, there are a lot of concerns the American people have. We are more divided then ever, we worry about battle lines: Republican vs. Democrat; U.S. vs Russia; U.S. vs China; vaccinated vs. the unvaccinated; young vs. old ... it goes on.
I would venture to say the one true battle for 2022 and actually for the rest of our existence is the spiritual war we are engaged in presently, the secular world vs. the spiritual world or framed how it should be ... salvation vs. damnation. Nothing else really matters but this one.
The secular world as early as the late 19th century and all of the 20th used a disguise in this battle. They adopted Marxist thought and action. Oh sure, you don’t see Antifa members reciting “The Communist Manifesto,” ... but they can stream anything in a heartbeat and if the “community organizer” tells them to create havoc at a certain time and location, they’ll be there!
The rest of us shake our heads, turn off the news and reminisce about a “simpler time.” The socialist Marxists have had over 100 years to get us complacent. The result: we now have fewer and fewer people attending church, we have abortion on demand, we have 100s of genders, children with no understanding about the Creator of all things, but full knowledge of the latest “Call to Action” video game; a government ignoring almost everything in the Constitution in terms of our rights given to us by God; child sex trafficking; addictions of all kinds. Don’t you just want to shout “enough already?”
We are all called to be spiritual warriors. It will take time ... just like it took time to get here. It requires work, time and turning back to God ... Really, nothing else matters!
— David Hurst
St. Joseph
