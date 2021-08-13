Most businesses can decide for themselves how they want to handle vaccine mandates for employees.
They don’t need Jefferson City doing it.
Six Republican state senators, including Rick Brattin and Mike Moon, asked Missouri Gov. Mike Parson to call a special session to stop businesses from requiring their employees be vaccinated.
Not only is that unwise, contrary to the once-sacred Republican principle of limited government and local control, it’s also late. Many major employers in the region already have gone there, including Tyson Foods, Mercy and Walmart.
Vaccine mandates may even be a good and necessary step for some employers, especially those in health care and those working with the most vulnerable members of our community.
— Editorial from the Joplin Globe
