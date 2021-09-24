My own rage over seeing the nation dragged backward in its fight against the pandemic after a summer that began with such promise is palpable. I’m beyond tired of the “I wish I’d gotten the vaccine” stories that have seemingly accompanied every new death. I’ve yelled at the TV after the umpteenth account of a passenger attacking a flight attendant because they refused to wear a mask, or follow some other pandemic protocol designed to keep all of us safe.
And those are just the headlines. Think for a moment of all the doctors and nurses who are putting their own health and safety at risk as they treat the unvaccinated, who have urged us time and again to get vaccinated so we wouldn’t reach the crisis stage in which we currently find ourselves.
Again.
— John L. Micek
Cagle Cartoon Syndicate
