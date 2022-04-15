“The Missouri Equity Education Partnership vehemently opposes this bill. The language of the bill is concerning and will have unintended consequences to public educators and public education. Parents already have education rights and this bill is another attempt to dismantle and defund public education.”
— Testimony from the Missouri Equity Education Partnership opposing state legislation that allows parents to review a school district’s curricula, books and instructional material.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.