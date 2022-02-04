I see that Joe Biden is going to fulfill one of his campaign promises. He is making good on his commitment to appoint a Black woman as a Supreme Court justice.
What does the color of a person’s skin or what does a person’s gender have to do with their qualifications to be appointed to such an important, long-standing and possible (for each of us) life-altering appointment? This means that a more equally qualified woman or man will simply be overlooked, not even slightly considered simply because of their race or gender.
I am sure there are several women of color that are indeed qualified for the job. I’m equally sure that there are many other people of whatever racial ethnicity or gender who have the necessary qualifications of education, sound judgement and experience to fill a seat on our nation’s highest-court.
Can you only imagine what sort of national outrage, uproar and likely violent riots would happen should our elected president say, “I’m only going to consider a white male for the appointment of a Supreme Court justice?”
Supposedly the USA president is elected to serve ALL of the U.S. citizens all of the time, regardless of color, gender, religion or creed.
Biden is not only unqualified and a racist but has once again demonstrated his lack of ability and deficiency of logical judgement as well as his senility.
Don H. Roach
St. Joseph
