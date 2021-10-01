The Biden legacy is at a crisis point this week, we are told. The legislative agenda of the party in power is being held hostage by — you guessed it —power politics and factionalism. When will we, the electorate (aka the voters) decide to make our influence felt by our legislators?
Send letters, call, e-mail your federal legislators and let them know what programs you are in favor of and want them to vote for. Surely, wage-earners are in favor of the child tax credit; better roads and bridges; lower-cost, better quality child care? Surely those silver-haired voters want lower prescription prices and better quality Medicare/Medicaid and housing?
This last week of September is when they are being voted up or down. Also, the changeling Republican cult wants to not pay for Trump’s big income tax break for the million/billionaires. Are we going to let them get by with that? We have the power — use it for our good! Now!
— Helen Brock-Thurston
St. Joseph
