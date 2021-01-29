If there’s one thing that President Biden has made abundantly clear, it’s that he will grant an amnesty to an unknown number of illegal immigrants.

Not a single individual knows what the exact illegal immigrant population is, and that’s the first problem that the new Biden administration faces. Nevertheless, Biden has made immigration his chief legislative priority.

Biden has repeatedly referred to the alien population as 11 million, a total that’s plenty big enough. But others, perhaps closer to the ground than the new president, have put the alien total at more than 20 million.

From an administrative perspective, a 9 million difference is huge. To qualify for Biden’s amnesty, which The Washington Post reported as an eight-year path to citizenship that begins with a five-year temporary legal status, followed by Green Card issuance pending background check and tax reviews, aliens must have resided in the U.S. by Jan. 1, 2021.

Conspicuously missing from Biden’s expansive immigration plan is an olive branch for congressional Republicans and the millions of Americans opposed to an outright amnesty gift. Biden could learn something from Reagan’s Immigration Reform and Control Act, which offered a bone to its detractors.

First, employers had to attest to the legality of their workforce. And to ensure that employers followed the new law, Congress promised stronger interior and border enforcement. Within just a few years, those promises were broken, and Reagan’s act was on its way to becoming the amnesty that’s remembered as a failure: Congress delivered amnesty, but reneged on enforcement.

If Biden’s immigration dreams become a reality, Americans workers will have millions more to compete with in a tough labor market.

Joe Guzzardi Progressives for Immigration Reform analyst