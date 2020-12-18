Since his election, Joe Biden has kept his focus firmly on his prospective personnel and policy plans, mostly ignoring at least publicly such potential distractions as his son Hunter’s legal problems.

Biden has limited comments on Hunter to expressions of paternal love and confidence that his son did nothing wrong. But the legal issues aren’t going away about Hunter Biden’s questionable overseas business activities during and after his father’s vice presidency. Even Hunter conceded they represented “poor judgment on my part,” and they may have been far worse.

Hunter’s problems, which gained new attention with last week’s disclosure of federal criminal investigations into his taxes and possible money laundering, are providing a crucial first test of the president-elect’s vow to restore Justice Department independence from White House influence.

Some Republicans, including Trump, are urging appointment of a special counsel to remove investigations of Hunter from the jurisdiction of the next attorney general, who will be nominated by Biden and confirmed by the Senate.

The Wall Street Journal reported Trump wanted William Barr to name one — plus another to probe alleged campaign fraud — but the outgoing attorney general refused.

Thanks to Barr, the Hunter Biden probe remained secret during the recent campaign. While that outraged Trump, it is the normal Justice Department procedure.

— By Carl P. Leubsdorf The Dallas Morning News