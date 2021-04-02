Success isn’t built on what you say, it’s built on what you do. We say we want to build a strong community and a bright future for our children. We say that we want every part of St. Joseph to reap the benefits of an excellent school system and a strong economy. Talk is cheap. What are you willing to do?

Earlier generations of Americans made real sacrifices. They invested in the future greatness of the United States through the toil of their backs and the sweat of their brows. They built railroads, bridges, tunnels, dams and skyscrapers. They marched toward the sound of the guns to defeat fascism and communism. Closer to home, we built the Parkway, the Missouri Theater and a number of school buildings that were the best facilities that money could buy at that time.

We as citizens of St. Joseph all need to take a good, hard look in the mirror and ask ourselves what this generation has really done for our community. By “this generation,” I mean working-age citizens, say 30 to 60 years old. What have we built? What sacrifices have we made? Nobody is being asked to pick up a shovel and help dig the Panama Canal. No one is being asked to wield a rifle and storm the beach at Iwo Jima. In the year 2060, what will the adults of that generation living in St. Joseph have to thank us for? What will be the object of their admiration and pride? What will be the enduring effects of the investments we made in the 2020s?

As part of the SJSD bond proposal, the average homeowner in St. Joseph is being asked to agree to an increase in their annual property taxes that is roughly equal to the price of a new Instant Pot or one-half of a pair of basketball shoes. In return, our community has the opportunity to take a significant step forward in terms of the quality of our educational facilities. Such an investment will significantly boost St. Joseph’s appeal to skilled workers, professionals and their families. This will yield further economic growth that will benefit every single corner of our community.

If this bond passes, most of the students from Benton will end up at Central, and some voters consider this unfair. However, I’ve always believed that 20% of something is far better than 100% of nothing. This bond proposal is about making significant improvements to the overall quality of education in St. Joseph, and I believe it will succeed in doing that. But I also believe that this proposal is an opportunity to show what our generation is willing to do to build a better future for all. This is our opportunity to imbue our kids with a sense of duty and to teach them how to leave this place better than how we found it.

Dan Benz

St. Joseph