We have always have differences of opinion and we were always free to express them….that’s what makes our country the greatest country on earth… right?… but now?

Why are the libs at Facebook, Twitter, Google….working so hard to prohibit conservative voices from being heard? Here is in part why……we all did this when we were children: Cover our ears and keep screaming…” Na…na…na….I can’t hear you…..….na…na….na…I’m not listening..na…na..na.” That is when we were children, but it is going on right now in the world of communication and social media?

I maintain there is another reason as well…a more sinister one…..Let’s not let conservatives share ideas with other conservatives because in the arena of ideas, true conservatism usually wins over progressive liberalism and we need to silence them whenever and wherever we can. Let’s not let patriotism and faith in God upset our Socialist/Marxism goals…..let’s let them continue sleeping….let them watch their sports, their meaningless and mindless network programming….shhhhh, our plan is almost complete.

Don’t let conservatives wake up the rest of America with those silly patriotic, honorable ideals that America was founded upon......Shhhhhh, We think we are winning! Please God, wake us up while there is still time!

— David Hurst, St. Joseph