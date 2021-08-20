“I am watching the news out of Afghanistan closely and remain extremely concerned about the situation on the ground. While the Taliban continue their brutal assault on the country, I will continue to work with administration officials to ensure U.S. personnel and our Afghan allies are safely evacuated.
“There will be plenty of time to discuss what went wrong, what we could have done differently, and our nation’s decades-long failed foreign policy in Afghanistan and the Middle East. However, in this critical moment, we must focus all of our efforts and energy on evacuating American citizens, diplomats, and other officials, as well as the Afghans and the families of those who courageously served at our side.
“Nothing is more important than extracting the innocent individuals who remain in harm’s way, and I call on President Biden to use every tool at his disposal to ensure that happens.”
— U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver’s statement after the fall of Afghanistan.
