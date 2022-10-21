On Nov. 8, Missourians will have the right to vote on A3, a measure which allows Missourians over 21 to possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana. Passage of the amendment would make Missouri the 20th state in the nation to do so.
Missouri passed its medical marijuana law in 2018 by a 65% margin and current polling shows similar levels of support for adult-use. A3 was drafted with lessons learned from those states which have preceded us. A3 is the best law of its type in the nation.
Medical marijuana retail sales have totaled $459 million since the program began in 2019. Forty-two million dollars in taxes were collected and funds paid to the Veterans’ fund have been approximately $8.9 million. At least 6,000 new jobs have been created. If A3 passes, these numbers are expected to double.
More importantly, A3 will combat the black market trade enjoyed by drug cartels. Passage will free up valuable law enforcement resources to more effectively focus on fighting violent crime. It will generate 10s of millions of dollars annually, estimated to be around $40 million in 2023 alone. These tax revenues will be divided equally among drug treatment services, care for veterans and the state’s Public Defender System.
A unique feature of A3 is its “automatic expungement” provision. It serves social justice and basic fairness in removing a person’s nonviolent past marijuana conviction for misdemeanors and Class E and D felonies (lowest classes) involving less than 3 pounds of marijuana for conduct that would no longer be a crime. Excluded from eligibility will be crimes involving violence, operation of a motor vehicle while under the influence of marijuana and distribution to a minor.
Persons on probation or parole for those same crimes would have their sentences automatically vacated and also qualify for automatic expungement. The entire cost of these actions would be paid for by the 6% retail tax authorized by A3 for adult-use sales (medical marijuana sales taxes would be 4%).
Existing medical marijuana facilities will be allowed to convert their licenses to “comprehensive” adult-use licenses. This is both fair and reasonable because those participants underwent substantial capital outlay and rigorous qualifying requirements to enter the medical marijuana market as pioneers. They are best suited to expand Missouri’s cannabis market quickly and efficiently.
At least 144 new licenses will be awarded statewide with those licenses reserved for small business owners and disadvantaged populations. Nothing prevents the state from issuing additional licenses based on population growth and market demand — as has already been the case in the early stages of the state’s medical cannabis program. All new licenses will be awarded at random through a lottery. There is no cap on the issuance of new licenses, just like the medical cannabis measure approved by voters in 2018. A3 stipulates only a minimum number of new licenses that the state must award.
Employers will still have the right to a drug and alcohol-free workplace, and cannabis businesses can now deduct their expenses from state tax computations unlike the case under federal law (IRS rule 280e). For more information, please go to www.legalmo22.com. Please vote for A3. It is a vote against drug cartels, and a vote for Missouri.
