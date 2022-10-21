Lance Davis

On Nov. 8, Missourians will have the right to vote on A3, a measure which allows Missourians over 21 to possess, purchase, consume and cultivate marijuana. Passage of the amendment would make Missouri the 20th state in the nation to do so.

Missouri passed its medical marijuana law in 2018 by a 65% margin and current polling shows similar levels of support for adult-use. A3 was drafted with lessons learned from those states which have preceded us. A3 is the best law of its type in the nation.

