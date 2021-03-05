Those familiar with St. Joseph history occasionally are drawn to ”what if?” conversations.

What if St. Joseph had built a railroad bridge across the Missouri before Kansas City did?

What if an 1889 fire hadn’t destroyed St. Joseph’s hopes of hosting a World’s Fair?

What if the city had preserved the magnificent Union Depot?

What if urban renewal had spared more of the city’s great architecture?

St. Joseph is now faced with another “what if?” question. What if we restore Krug Park to its former glory and finish the Parkway as planned nearly a century ago?

What if we restore Krug Park’s Castle, stonework and lily pond? What if we replace the 1960s stage and return the main amphitheater and Children’s Circus amphitheater to their former glory?

What if we restore the botanical gardens to their grandeur of nearly a century ago?

What if we host major events to pay for the restoration, bringing hundreds of thousands of people and millions of dollars to St. Joseph annually?

To those who say the proposal is unrealistic, turn back to 1928 when 100,000 turned out over three nights to watch the Oberammergau Passion play. Or the 1938 Platte Purchase anniversary celebration when 40,000 came, with greetings from President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

This is a moment for bold imagination and top-level resources. Los Angeles-based ASM Global is the world’s largest venue and events management company. It manages over 300 of the world’s most prestigious stadiums, theaters and event centers over five continents. Krug Park amphitheater could be on that list.

This is a major player for an incredible opportunity for St. Joseph. ASM is involved in discussions with the city and the Krug Trust to create a pathway toward improvements that could make St .Joseph a regional entertainment hub. Studies indicate persons will travel 150-plus miles to see top-tier talent. That puts Kansas City, Omaha, Des Moines, Columbia, Lincoln, Manhattan, Topeka — total population of more than 5 million — and others under St .Joseph’s umbrella.

Just imagine duplicating the 1928 crowds of more than 30,000, enjoying entertainers of the caliber of Lady Gaga, Ed Sheeran, Garth Brooks, Taylor Swift or another Passion play.

Imagine both the cultural and the financial impact of that. St. Joseph has the potential to become a destination point for outdoor entertainment in the Midwest. This would be a major investment for the long-term of benefit of the city — a huge revenue stream for restaurants, hotels, pubs — and taxes for the city.

This is a huge concept and demands detailed study. Due diligence needs to take place to determine the product, identify the risks, create trust with all the stakeholders and establish measurable expectations and outcomes.

St. Joseph has an unfortunate history of missing great opportunities. It’s time to shed timidity and explore the possibility of a bold step into an exciting future. Success will need the support of the City Council, the county commission and our citizens.

We’ve been timid too long. It’s time to seize the opportunity.

— Al Purcell

St. Joseph