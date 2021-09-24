Maybe the better path is for the federal government to allow businesses to use stimulus money to provide incentives that encourage vaccinations, for example, or to provide tax breaks for companies that incur some of these costs themselves.
Bottom line: We believe vaccines are the way forward. Scientific, medical, ethical and religious arguments come down on the side of getting the vaccine. We also believe vaccinations make good business sense, keeping costs down and employees and customers safer. If a store or restaurant posted a sign that says, “All employees vaccinated,” we’d be more likely to frequent it.
While we disagree with the Biden approach, we should also note that we do not believe, despite the overheated rhetoric, that the federal government is our “tyrannical” enemy.
— Joplin Globe
