The U.S. Senate failed to stand up for the fundamental right to vote of all Americans and dealt a seismic blow to our democracy by defending an archaic rule at the expense of American voters, particularly voters of color.
Allowing a minority of politicians to block essential voting rights legislation supported by a majority of Americans and a majority of U.S. senators is unacceptable and indefensible given the history of this country.
Only 15 years ago the Voting Rights Act enjoyed the bipartisan support it deserves with legislation approved by 98 senators and signed into law by President George W. Bush. Even U.S. Senator Strom Thurmond, R-S.C., who led the 1957 filibuster against the Civil Rights Act, later voted to renew the Voting Rights Act.
Statement from Margaret Huang, president and CEO of the
Southern Poverty Law Center
