The House has sent a funding bill to the Senate that would provide resources to help Missouri’s most vulnerable citizens. The legislation appropriates more than $342 million in funding to support seniors in nursing homes, provide care for the developmentally disabled, expand mental health programs, add public defenders to the criminal justice system and boost K-12 school transportation funding.

The bill is the result of the House voting against funding for Medicaid expansion in the state operating budget. In asking his colleagues to vote against Medicaid expansion “for able bodied adults, many who choose not to work,” the House Budget Chairman said the House should instead “prioritize other programs for funding increases that will make a tremendous impact across the state.”

HB 21 makes fiscally responsible use of the funds saved by rejecting the expansion of Medicaid. The House budget chairman said in the bill, “A lot of very good things are happening for a lot of people in the state of Missouri who cannot help themselves. This is the prioritization of the people who are most needy in our state that we help through the state budget.”

— Rep. J. Eggleston, R-Maysville