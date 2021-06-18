As a Democrat from a staunchly Republican state, Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia is a vanishing breed, not only in contemporary American politics, but in a Democratic Party that is steadily tacking to the left.
The senator from the Mountain State has tied his party in knots this year with an insistence on bipartisanship with Republicans who have zero interest in bipartisanship, snarling President Joe Biden’s sweeping attempt to remake the post-pandemic economy.
In the ways that matter, Manchin’s voters are former President Donald Trump’s voters: mainly working-class whites without a four-year college degree. The goals of progressives, therefore, simply are not his.
And with his announced opposition to a landmark voting rights bill that’s a critical bulwark to Republican voter suppression efforts, an opposition that endured even after an appeal from civil rights leaders, it only seems reasonable to ask how long it’ll be before Manchin flees the Senate Democratic conference entirely and becomes a Republican.
Which means Democrats have but one option: Reconcile themselves the very real possibility that they’re going to lose Manchin to the GOP, and then focus all their firepower on the four states that are considered battlegrounds in 2022: Florida, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.
Progressives are banging their heads over why Manchin is the way he is. That’s counterproductive. The best way to deal with him is to move past him, and for Democrats to increase their majorities in the U.S. House and Senate next year.
Biden, Pelosi, and Schumer have enough to worry about with the Party of Q and Insurrection. Trying to keep Manchin mollified and onside is a waste of time and energy.
— John Micek
