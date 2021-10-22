The Latest: Hungary reports 5-month high in new daily cases (copy)

A closed sign is displayed at the entrance to the west pedestrian facility at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, connecting Tijuana, Mexico, to the United States, in this photo from Oct. 13.

 File photo | Associated Press

In line with our nation’s highest values, the migration strategy contributes to a humane and secure approach by improving regional cooperation to manage migration, expanding protection and enhancing access to lawful pathways for migration.

It is driven by the U.S. government’s belief that all individuals should be able to find safety and achieve a stable and dignified life within their own countries. When that is not the case, asylum and other legal migration pathways should be available.

The United States has strong national security, economic and humanitarian interests in promoting safe, orderly and humane migration.

By enhancing humanitarian support, regional protections and investing in migration management, the United States will help build a more stable region, strengthen legal pathways for those who must migrate and reduce irregular migration.

— White House fact sheet on its

migration management strategy.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.