In line with our nation’s highest values, the migration strategy contributes to a humane and secure approach by improving regional cooperation to manage migration, expanding protection and enhancing access to lawful pathways for migration.
It is driven by the U.S. government’s belief that all individuals should be able to find safety and achieve a stable and dignified life within their own countries. When that is not the case, asylum and other legal migration pathways should be available.
The United States has strong national security, economic and humanitarian interests in promoting safe, orderly and humane migration.
By enhancing humanitarian support, regional protections and investing in migration management, the United States will help build a more stable region, strengthen legal pathways for those who must migrate and reduce irregular migration.
— White House fact sheet on its
migration management strategy.
