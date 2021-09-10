On July 17, 1950, Julius Rosenberg was arrested. On March 29, 1951, Rosenberg, along with his co-conspirator wife, was convicted of espionage for providing nuclear secrets to Russia. On June 19, 1953, their sentences were carried out.
On Aug. 30, 2021, our military left Afghanistan. They left behind a strategic military base (Bagram) and tons of military equipment. The Rosenbergs paid the highest price for providing sketches and documents pertaining to the ultimate weapon to our enemy. Last Monday our government skipped the middle men and just gave our enemy actual weapons (no, not nuclear but almost as bad).
Where you stand politically is moot. America (and the rest of the free world) just became a lot less safe because of the choices of the current commander in chief. Everyone who had a hand in this decision to retreat from Afghanistan; including the ultimate betrayal of leaving Americans behind, need to immediately resign and face a grand Jury.
What the American government did to its citizens and to our allies around the world is right up there with what the Rosenbergs did. They both put the lives of innocent people around the world in jeopardy.
Robert Miller
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.