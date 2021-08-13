“It’s become clear that some businesses and institutions around this state are dead set on forcing the vaccine on Missourians against their will. The people of Missouri can and should decide for themselves if taking a drug that even the FDA hasn’t fully approved is what is best for them and their families. Employers shouldn’t make that decision, nor should big business, and certainly not politicians.
“Forcing anyone to take an experimental drug is wrong. It violates some our most basic rights as Americans and Missourians. We need to do something about it, and we need to do it now before people are forced out of their jobs. It’s our job as the elected representatives of the people to safeguard the freedom and liberty of the people we work for.”
— Letter from Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, urging the governor to call a special session to consider legislation that prevents vaccine mandates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.