The Postal Service Reform Act of 2022 appears to rely on unwise budgetary gimmicks that might shore up the USPS balance sheet in the short term, but likely in exchange for significant long-term cost headaches, Americans for Prosperity indicated in a letter to members of the U.S. House. Congress needs more information about the long-term effects.
“This bill doesn’t seem to actually ‘fix’ the Postal Service’s serial budget deficits, it uses accounting gimmicks to paper over them and shift the burden elsewhere,” said AFP Chief Government Affairs Officer Brent Gardner. “Congress is missing a huge opportunity to put the USPS on a sustainable fiscal path through real, meaningful reforms, like ending service mandates that are well beyond the agency’s means and abilities.”
AFP pointed to six-day-a-week postal delivery as an example of a mandate that makes no sense given the cost and the rise of efficient private-sector competitors.
— Press release from Americans
for Prosperity.
