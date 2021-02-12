I urge all Americans to listen to the second impeachment of President Trump so that you understand why he needs to be convicted by the Senate. You must listen so that you understand how, through Trump’s own words, he directly managed and incited the insurrection and caused people to be injured and caused people to die.

Unfortunately, our leaders (Josh Hawley, Roy Blunt, Sam Graves) will not tell you the truth because they are afraid. But, you don’t have to wait for them to tell you the truth and you don’t have to be afraid. Because you can listen to Trump for yourself. You can see how over time Trump continually and methodically planted the seeds of election fraud and insurrection.

The election fraud that Trump has perpetuated these many months is the Big Lie. Despite having gone to court in many states, and despite having tried to intimidate election officials in various states, Trump LOST because he could not provide proof. Without proof, he couldn’t win in court and he couldn’t intimidate election officials and he couldn’t win through an insurrection.

The Congress, including Vice President Pence, certified that Joe Biden won the election. Trump lost the election by over 7 million votes. Trump has never provided any proof of election fraud…just false claims. Merely repeating false claims does not make them true.

Missouri prides itself on being known as the Show Me State. My fellow Missourians…show me the facts. Don’t go down the rabbit hole of believing unfounded and unsubstantiated statements.

Kathie Brunner

St. Joseph