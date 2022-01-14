The flock that attacked the Capitol, and the shepherd who led them, were not outliers but an inevitability.
Our executive branch has increased in political and cultural influence in such a way that a demagogue was as predictable as fireworks on the Fourth. The only “checks and balances” that exist now are the ones that the president hands out to his sycophants in Congress and the courts.
Unless we amend the office (and our childlike adoration of it), Donald Trump will simply be the first in a caravan of narcissists who use an entire nation as the set of their own personal reality TV show.
— Trevor Callaway
St. Joseph
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.