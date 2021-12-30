Every year, the State Department offers 140,000 work visas, 226,000 family sponsored visas and 50,000 diversity visas to prospective immigrants. The reconciliation bill proposes going all the way back to 1992 to “capture” and reuse unissued visas, and to make them available to potential immigrants.
Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., wrote in protest to his Vermont colleague Bernie Sanders and called the recapture provisions “the crown jewel of corporate lobbying.”
About 583,420 H-1B visa holders and their families would jump to the head of the green card line. Hundreds of thousands of U.S. tech workers have had their personal and professional careers ruined by callous Big Tech employers who have exploited H-1B visa rules to hire cheaper foreign-born workers while they pass over more qualified Americans.
Hagerty summed up how ruinous the legislation would be for U.S. tech workers: Those provisions “effectively terminate, for at least 10 years, all numerical limits on the annual allotment of green cards,” allowing “technology companies across America to employ a functionally limitless supply of cheaper foreign labor in place of willing, able and qualified American workers.”
Joe Guzzardi Cagle Cartoons Syndicate
