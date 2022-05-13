The people who rejoice that the Supreme Court will soon overrule Roe v. Wade have forgotten what our country was like 50 years ago when government controlled human sex and reproduction in virtually all of its configurations.
I lived in Chicago for four years beginning in 1959 when abortion was illegal. The arrest and prosecution of illegal abortion providers was frequently in the news, as were reports of women who died from the procedures or were rushed to emergency rooms to save their lives. These victims and their mostly untrained abortionists lived mostly in poverty-stricken areas of the city. Women with money could afford an illegal but safe medical procedure from medical doctors, but this seldom made the news.
It has long been obvious that declaring abortion illegal doesn’t eliminate abortion. Rather it drives the procedure underground and puts women’s lives in jeopardy, especially the poor. Furthermore, abortion wasn’t the only law 50 years ago that religions and the prejudiced used to control reproduction. Birth control was only legalized nationally in 1965 by the Supreme Court case Griswold v. Connecticut. In virtually all states at that time a mixed-race wedding was illegal. Finally in 1967 the Supreme Court in Loving v. Virginia ruled that interatrial marriage laws violated the 14th amendment. Same-sex couples for most of U. S. history were denied the rights granted to married couples, laws supported mostly by fundamentalist religion organizations. In June 2015 the Supreme Court belatedly struck down all state laws prohibiting marriage of same-sex couples.
These rights were granted only after long fights to overcome prejudice and hatred. Supreme Court justice Samuel Alito, who wrote the majority opinion in the leaked document, reasons that the Constitution did not provide for the right to abortion therefore it cannot be considered constitutionally legal. However, none of the above rights were granted in the Constitution. Neither was the right to open-heart surgery nor the transplantation of organs from a cadavers into a living people to save a life.
Unfortunately, at this point there is nothing anyone can do (except Supreme Court judges) to prevent the overthrow the 50-year old abortion rights law. Thus we will regress half a century with the expected ruling. More frightening, it likely it will be the beginning of a attempts to strike down freedoms and rights that we assume are written in stone, the stone of freedom and justice.
— Keith Evans
St. Joseph
