On Jan. 26, Sen. Bernie Sanders and leading Democrats introduced the Raise the Wage Act of 2021 that would boost the federal minimum wage to $15. Sanders said that with or without Republicans, the government needs to pump money into the economy to ensure that “people are not working on starvation wages.”

The Raise the Wage Act would increase the pay floor to $9.50 an hour in 2021, then to $11 in 2022. The minimum wage would rise to $12.50 per hour in 2023, $14 in 2024 and then $15 in 2025.

Nearly 100,000 businesses, those most likely to hire minimum wage workers — restaurants, gift shops, gyms, beauty shops and mini-marts — have filed for bankruptcy and are permanently closed. Businesses that remain open, such as home improvement companies, contractors, plumbers, mechanics and towing outfits are unlikely to hire new employees at the $15 wage.

CBO said that a federal minimum wage of $15 per hour would increase the wages of 17 million workers in an average week during 2025. While the $15 federal minimum wage would boost some workers’ earnings, the CBO also said that some of the higher earnings would be offset by higher joblessness rates.

Joe Guzzardi

Cagle Newspaper Syndicate