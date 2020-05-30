During my eight years in the Missouri General Assembly, I worked on issues that involved public safety, crime prevention, emergency preparedness and corrections — familiar topics for a former Buchanan County deputy sheriff with 30 years behind the badge.

So why would a conservative, retired law enforcement officer support Medicaid expansion, which is headed to the August election ballot after nearly 350,000 Missourians asked state officials for the right to decide?

Because Medicaid expansion makes sense.

Expanding Medicaid will provide health care coverage to over 230,000 hardworking Missourians, many from right here in Northwest Missouri. These are our neighbors who work in low-wage industries, or at a farm or ranch that doesn’t provide health insurance. And even though they are working everyday like you and me, they simply do not make enough to buy their own private health insurance in the private marketplace.

Approving Medicaid expansion will give individuals with incomes up to $18,000 a year a chance to get coverage. A family of three could qualify if they make as much as $31,000 a year. There are thousands of individuals and families in Northwest Missouri that make that amount or less each year. Many of our friends, family members and neighbors would finally have a way to see the doctor, afford medications they need to take but will not because of cost, and pay for a lifesaving surgery or treatment.

So why should we help provide health coverage for these working families? It means Missourians will have less medical debt, fewer bankruptcies and evictions, and more income to be spent on rent, groceries and goods and services in Missouri, from Missouri businesses.

There is a common sense, conservative case for providing working people who want health coverage the opportunity to do so. Thirty-six other states have already done this, many of which are conservative states with Republican governors or Republican-controlled legislatures. Louisiana, Indiana, Colorado, Arkansas, Utah, Ohio and Idaho are among the states that have agreed this makes common sense.

On Election Day, please join me and other conservative-thinking people in supporting Medicaid expansion.