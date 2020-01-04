A year-end Associated Press poll showed that the two top 2019 stories were the House of Representatives’ vote to impeach President Donald Trump and the president’s immigration agenda. The media and the president’s critics refer to Trump’s immigration views as hardline, when in fact they reflect his desire to enforce the laws as written.

Incumbent Trump versus whichever pro-immigration Democrat survives the endless debate cycle sets up an interesting showdown. Another late December poll, this one taken by Rasmussen, found that Americans are becoming more aware of immigration’s effect on the qualify of life. The nation cannot add more than 1 million new immigrants year after year, as has been the long-standing practice, without societal consequences. Until the Immigration Act of 1965, immigration averaged 250,000 annually.

Included in Rasmussen’s findings: 47% of likely voters polled want to slow immigration-driven population growth, and 14% want no immigration-related growth. Further, 68% believe the federal government should limit legal immigration to no more than 1 million annually.

With regard to population-busting family reunification, also referred to as chain migration, 59% of voters think legal immigrants should only be allowed to bring their spouse and minor children with them.

Americans have shown a growing concern about immigration-related quality-of-life issues. Once more or less limited to border states like California, Texas and Arizona, immigration has now added population to every state, with dire effects on housing and the environment. The impacts are visible in more and more sprawl, overcrowding and traffic congestion.

The Census Bureau — the ultimate nonpartisan source — projects that if the immigration status quo remains unchanged, future net immigration (the difference between the number coming and number leaving) will total 46 million by 2060, and the total U.S. population will reach 404 million, up from today’s 330 million. Census Bureau data projects that immigration will account for 95% of population growth from 2017 to 2060. Readers can do their own informal poll by asking their friends and neighbors how they feel about adding 75 million more people in the coming decades.

Yet, the federal government continues on its current path, apparently unconcerned about the nation’s future.

Two years ago, senators Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and David Perdue, R-Ga., introduced the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act that would, over a 10-year period, reduce immigration by 50%. The bill had only two co-sponsors. Reintroduced in 2019, along with Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley’s endorsement, the proposed legislation has only the original three signatories, plus Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn. In short, Congress is making little if any effort to comply with American voters’ wishes for less immigration.

In U.S. politics, nowhere is the divide greater between voters and elitist Congress than on immigration.