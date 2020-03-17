Everything we are learning indicates that Americans are a week or two behind some European countries unless we flatten the curve with the COVID-19 pandemic. That means we have a small — very small — window of time to learn, both from their mistakes and from what they are doing that works.

The first thing we might learn is the consequence of not listening to experts.

In France, which has now confirmed more than 4,500 cases since January, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe shut down all restaurants, cafes, cinemas and nonessential retail shops last weekend. Philippe said the measures were “not well implemented” and told his country: “We must show all together more discipline.”

In Italy, which reported its biggest day-to-day jump in cases over the weekend — 3,497 new cases in 24 hours — the problem is much the same. Authorities have said that increase is due in part to residents’ failure to follow guidelines and restrictions put in place as part of their national lockdown.

The degree to which this pandemic hits us depends on us, our willingness to make responsible choices and sacrifices for the common good. That’s not what we saw over the weekend around the country, with crowds from Bourbon Street to Nashville to St. Patrick’s Day pub crawls in Chicago to Disney World, although the latter has since closed.

Common sense for the common good is needed now.