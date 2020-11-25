One of the symptoms of COVID-19 is fatigue. At this point, that applies to all of us. We are all COVID-19 weary. That’s to be expected with significant changes to school, work and recreation.

Even Thanksgiving, normally a chance to celebrate with extended family and kick off the holiday season, has become another meal with the same housemates we’ve come to know all too well over the past nine months.

Help is on the way. Two vaccines have been deemed effective and are in the final stages of FDA approval. All of us can rest assured there is light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel. But between now and then, we have to manage the darkest days of the pandemic.

In addition to my work as a trauma surgeon, I’ve served as the planning chief for MU Health Care’s COVID-19 incident command team since it began in early March. When we started planning our pandemic response, we were trying to solve an equation with no constants, only variables. We didn’t know much about the disease or how hard it would hit our area.

Almost nine months later, we have a greater understanding of the disease and its transmission. We have access to treatments that have shown some benefits in the care of patients with COVID-19. We better understand our own capabilities and those of the other health systems in the region.

Our most difficult challenge — and my colleagues around the nation would tell you the same thing — is staffing. We have enough beds, ventilators and PPE to care for the rising numbers of COVID-19 patients. Because of the mix of nursing shortages that predated the coronavirus outbreak, pandemic-related family obligations and staff contracting COVID-19 through community spread, as a region we are becoming shorthanded, especially in our pool of nurses and respiratory therapists.

So what does that mean?

Some hospitalized patients will be placed in shared rooms rather than private rooms. To be clear, patients with COVID-19 will not share rooms with uninfected patients.

We might soon reach a point when we have to defer some scheduled surgeries and procedures.

Back in the spring, when the novel coronavirus was still new to us, I nodded in agreement when people said health care workers were on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19. Now, I see it differently. Health care workers are the last line of defense.

You, the public, are on the frontline. You can help save your hospitals and nursing homes from being overwhelmed. You can help your extended family and friends avoid unnecessary suffering or even death by hunkering down a little longer with those same old housemates and following straightforward hand washing, mask and distancing guidelines when you have to go out.

The vaccines are on the way. I don’t have a crystal ball that tells me exactly when our lives will be back to normal, but with your help, I know we’ll be celebrating Thanksgiving 2021 with all of our families.