You are probably familiar with various versions of the phrase, “Time to get out while the getting is good.” While that suggestion does not often apply to government, it most certainly does to the St. Joseph Land Bank.
In 1971, the state created the nation’s first “land bank” in St. Louis to help get control of vacant or dilapidated properties and return them to private use. Land banks have greater authority to proactively acquire property than the typical county land trust. That increased authority was thought to be a benefit. However, over time the St. Louis land bank has proven much better at acquiring properties than at returning them to the private sector.
Research by Show-Me Institute staff and others documented the alarming frequency with which legitimate offers for property in the land bank have been rejected. Most commonly, the land bank has been rejecting offers in order to hold the land for future — often more politically connected — development. That development has seldom come to fruition, so thousands of land bank parcels have just sat there for decades.
In 2012, Kansas City followed St. Louis with its own land bank. Proving once again in government that nothing succeeds like failure, the state approved a Kansas City land bank, which was started up later that year.
Needless to say, the Kansas City land bank has not lived up to its promises. Its executive director was removed in 2018 after accusations of political favoritism and other problems. The family of the Jackson County executive received a special deal on certain properties, which raised plenty of eyebrows.
Land banks have fundamental problems. Ideally, they would work quickly and efficiently to place properties they own back into private hands. But that very speed is what will inevitably make them subject to abuse by those with political connections. In order to guard against such problems, they can become a typical bureaucracy — slow and ponderous to deal with. But if they do that, few in the private sector will want to work with them.
The St. Joseph land bank has, according to reports, chosen to err on the side of ponderous bureaucracy since it began operating in 2019. Now it has five properties to try to return to the private sector as taxable, productive land and buildings. I remember in 2012 when Kansas City opened its land bank and claimed it would be operated more effectively than St. Louis. That didn’t happen. I am sure the same promises would be made now at the St. Joseph land bank in reference to Kansas City. I don’t dispute the sincerity of the promises— just the likelihood of their fulfilment.
In Missouri, county land trusts have traditionally served the role of taking ownership of tax-delinquent and abandoned properties. Overall, that system works well. The city of St. Joseph should take heed of the recent stories in Kansas City and transfer those five land bank properties to Buchanan County for inclusion in the annual county tax sale process. Get out while the getting is good, or else I will expect in about five years to read a News-Press exposé on the failures of the St. Joseph land bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.