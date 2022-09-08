This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


It took some time, but the Democratic Party establishment finally recognized what had become apparent to most of the political universe many months ago — If the congressional midterm elections became a referendum on the Biden administration, defeat and the loss of both houses of Congress was inevitable.

Their solution? Go hard negative. Mount an attack on former president Donald Trump, change the narrative from a referendum to a choice, focus on the potential for a government controlled by radical fringe elements and portray it as an existential threat to democracy.

