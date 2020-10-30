On Nov. 3, we go to the polls to vote for president, governor and other national and state officials. We will also vote on amendments to the Missouri Constitution. One of those measures, Amendment 3, will have a profound impact on how legislative districts are drawn.

If passed, Amendment 3 will preserve local representation, stop partisan gerrymandering and enhance ethics provisions to clean up Jefferson City. Amendment 3 achieves this by requiring legislative districts be compact and contiguous, banning lobbyist gifts to legislators and lowering campaign contribution limits. I hope you join me in voting “yes.”

In 2018, out-of-state, liberal special interests spent millions of dollars changing how we draw our districts for the Missouri Legislature. Under these changes, an unelected bureaucrat — called the state demographer — becomes Missouri’s new election czar to redraw state legislative maps. Although claimed to be nonpartisan, the demographer is appointed by the only statewide Democrat, Auditor Nicole Galloway. No other state in America follows this approach.

There’s a better way. If voters approve Amendment 3, legislative districts will be drawn by bipartisan citizen commissions, with an equal number of Democrats and Republicans. Missouri has relied on citizen commissions for decades to draw our legislative maps. It is the model used in nearly every other state in the nation. If the bipartisan citizen commissioners disagree, differences are resolved the same way we resolve other disputes in this country — in the courts.

The out-of-state special interests that bankrolled the changes to Missouri’s Constitution in 2018 changed not only who draws our districts, but also how those districts are drawn. Unless Amendment 3 passes, legislative districts will be drawn primarily to achieve “partisan fairness.” What does this mean? For the first time, legislative districts will not follow established community and geographical lines, like cities and counties. Instead, districts will be drawn to achieve a 50/50 partisan split among the electorate. To do so, the unelected demographer will draw highly gerrymandered, shoe-string districts that break apart cities and counties, effectively destroying local representation.

Citizens of differing political views are not equally distributed across our state. Rural communities tend to vote “red” in Missouri elections, while the urban cores are mostly “blue.” Drawing legislative districts to achieve partisan parity will result in bizarre maps where rural communities are paired with distant urban areas.

Without the passage of Amendment 3, Missouri will embark on a radical redistricting experiment that will end local representation. That’s why liberal special interests from outside Missouri, as far away as New York and California have poured millions into fighting Amendment 3: They want more Democrats in office, and they think they can buy the outcome of our elections. Missourians deserve better. We need to get this right. On Nov. 3, join me in voting “yes” on Amendment 3.