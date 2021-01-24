Everyone agreed the inauguration ceremony was nice.

Lady Gaga was Lady Gaga. Garth Brooks was Garth Brooks.

Everyone also agreed President Joe Biden’s speech was nice.

Nothing plagiarized. Nothing too fancy. Nothing that presidential historians will be quoting a month from now.

Biden’s call for national unity and political healing was widely praised by Democrats, the mainstream Democrat media and even some easily impressed Republicans.

But what did our new unifier-in-chief do as soon as he got control of the presidential pen?

Keeping his campaign promises, the born-again progressive kicked off his plan to reverse President Trump’s “America First” direction and turn back the country to Obama-style open-borders and an economic policy that benefits Communist China and globalists.

Biden signed 17 executive orders on Wednesday and another 10 on Thursday. If they’re not reversed by Congress or the courts, they are sure to hurt America and its people.

They will kill thousands of energy jobs in the Heartland, reopen our borders to waves of illegal immigrants and again subject us to the rules of the incompetent and corrupt World Health Organization and harmful international agreements like the Paris Climate Accord.

By his edicts on Wednesday, Biden immediately showed that when it comes to fostering national unity and building American back better, he’s all talk and no walk.

Biden Logic is, to put it mildly, more like Biden Madness.

In a country with millions of people out of work, he stopped construction of the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada — and put 11,000 high-paid construction workers out of work.

With a caravan of 10,000 Nicaraguan and Guatemalan migrants already on its way to the Texas border, he halted the building of the wall.

With the COVID-19 pandemic still raging in the United States, he’s ready to greet thousands of illegal — and un-vaccinated — immigrants at our border with open arms and hugs.

So thanks, President Joe. Way to put the good of the country above partisan politics.

In just two days you pleased both your leftist supporters who hate ICE and your party’s environmental wacko wing.

It doesn’t matter, I guess, that in the long run your new rules will shred our improved immigration system and endanger America’s energy independence.

Or that they will hurt Canada’s energy-based economy and help our competitors in the global oil and gas industry.

Good thinking, President Joe. You made 75 million Americans mad at you, but the liberal media are united.

For the next four years, with Biden or Kamala Harris in charge and the country divided 50-50, the media and their journalists are going to have a really tough time hiding their partisan biases and dishonesty.

When a COVID-20 virus comes over from China, or when the Biden administration throws the economy into a ditch, gets caught in bed with China or drags us into a war in Syria, who is the media going to blame?

With Donald Trump out of power and living in Florida, it’s going to have to be the Russians.

