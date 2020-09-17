Dear reader,

In early May we shared with you the economic challenges the COVID-19 pandemic had brought upon the St. Joseph News-Press. It was at this time that we announced our decision to stop delivery of printed newspapers on Wednesdays and Saturdays. In July we made yet another difficult decision– we stopped carrier delivery to many extremely rural communities in the region.

Both decisions were difficult, but necessary, to offset significant advertising revenue losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We anticipated our audience would likely struggle with these decisions and we were right.

Over the past three months we have taken feedback from hundreds of current and former subscribers. We’ve listened and learned from each of you and have tried our best to incorporate a great deal of this feedback into our next move. Our sincere hope is that you’ll appreciate our efforts to meet your expectations.

Beginning October 10, 2020 the News-Press will adopt a six-day publishing schedule: Monday through Saturday. Five of those days, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, will publish in print. Wednesday will continue to publish in a digital-only format via the eEdition. And what about Sunday you might be asking…

The News-Press is pleased to announce an exciting change to your weekend newspaper experience with the launch of a new product cleverly named Weekender that will publish and deliver on Saturday, not Sunday. As the Weekender makes its’ debut, a Sunday newspaper will no longer be published. We expect some initial concerns about this change however, we are confident that you will be delighted by this new and fresh approach to enjoying the weekend with your newspaper.

The Weekender will be the largest newspaper package we’ve produced in several years and will deliver all your traditional Sunday favorites plus many new features that are sure to make for an enjoyable weekend of reading. Another extremely positive result from the launch of the Weekender is that rural customers recently moved to mail delivery will now receive the Weekender on the weekend…not Monday or Tuesday!

Last but not least, with the adoption of a six-day publishing schedule, the News-Press will be adjusting subscriber rates beginning in November with many subscribers receiving a decrease in their upcoming renewal. We look forward to rolling out this new plan and discussing any concerns you might have on the other side of receiving your next renewal.

In closing, clearly things are changing, again. But at the St. Joseph News-Press, we want to reassure you of our never-changing commitment to delivering news and information intended to keep you and your family safe, informed and empowered to make decisions — in-print, online

and on-air. As difficult as all this has been, the decisions we’ve made to cut back on print delivery and Sunday as a publishing day will ensure we can still deliver a strong newspaper to this community and region for years to come.

We are grateful for your readership and humbly ask for your continued support.

Stacey Hill

Chief Operating Officer

NPG Newspapers, Inc.

Stacey.hill@npgco.com