National Doctor’s Day is celebrated on March 30, 2021, recognizing the contributions of physicians who serve our country by caring for its citizens. Here at the Social Welfare Board of Buchanan County, many physician specialists (Mosaic and privately owned practices) accept the clinic’s referrals to see the clinic’s patients in their office for little or no charge.

Through Mosaic’s generosity, Dr. McMillen serves as the SWB’s medical director. Physicians currently volunteering at the clinic include Dr. Mulder, Dr. Corder, Dr. Nguyen and Dr. Andres. Up until the last year, Dr. Stuber volunteered as the Social Welfare Clinic’s medical director, donating over 7,000 hours in patient care over the course of a decade. Since July 2010, Dr. Brett Barzee has provided emergent, restorative and preventive dental care.

Ninety-five percent of the patients assisted by the Social Welfare Clinic are uninsured with earnings well below 200% of the federal poverty level (FPL), translating to earnings of $25,760 annually for a one-person household. Without the benevolent assistance of the caring doctors in our community, as well as the support of Mosaic Life Care, many of our patients would go without necessary “specialized” medical care.

Untreated health conditions not only diminish a person’s quality of life, but also place a strain on the community’s entire health care financial system; in the end, lack of treatment leads to increased health care costs, insurance rates and loss of life!

The U.S. Census Bureau and County Health Rankings report 20% of Buchanan County residents do not have health insurance and 15.8 % of our residents live in poverty of 100% below the FPL. Last fiscal year 6,218 people received medical, dental and women’s health services at the Social Welfare Board. Thank you to the many physicians, eye doctors, mental health specialists and dental specialists who give of their time and talent to the underserved residents of Buchanan County. You are our HEROES!