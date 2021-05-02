I’ve been a firearms instructor, gun safety instructor and Second Amendment advocate for 34 years.

I have trained thousands of people in public classes and trained more than 400 people privately in the past 12 months.

All reasonable persons understand that the status quo on our gun laws is no longer acceptable. Gun madness grips our nation.

Something should have been done in the early 1990s when middle-aged white men were going postal and murdering co-workers at post office facilities.

Something should have been done in 1998 when two Jonesboro, Arkansas, middle school students stole their grandfather’s guns, went to school and pulled the fire alarm, ambushing teachers and students as they evacuated the building, one month before Columbine.

Something should have been done in 2013 when a lunatic murdered his mother, using her guns to commit a massacre at the Sandy Hook elementary school.

Second Amendment zealots claimed that that massacre never happened.

For far too long the loud, obnoxious Second Amendment zealots have had the soapbox and the microphone, making intelligent conversations about solutions impossible.

They shake their clinched fist and shout “shall not be infringed, all gun laws are unconstitutional,” and with their next breath they say there are 20,000 gun laws on the books that need to be enforced.

They spout delusional claims that Democrats want our guns to force socialism on an unarmed population, claiming that America will be like Germany or Venezuela.

On the cover of the first issue of Guns & Ammo magazine in 1973 it was boldly declared, “Democrats are coming for the guns.” That ridiculous narrative has dominated the pro-gun side of the gun debate ever since, and they always want to talk about Chicago.

I am not a Democrat, I’ve only voted for one Democrat in my entire life; he was the most qualified candidate in a county race.

I am absolutely disgusted by the lack of intelligent discussion and the refusal to find solutions.

We have a mental health crisis in our country and lunatics are shooting people with guns they legally bought at stores. In addition to other lunatics shooting people. In addition to kids finding a loaded gun at home and shooting their sibling or taking it to school.

It’s my Second Amendment, too, and the Second Amendment zealots who shout “shall not be infringed” do not speak for me!

Additionally, prevent unauthorized access to your firearms.

It helps prevent theft and misuse.