The list of President Donald Trump’s pardons and clemencies so far looks a lot like a supermarket tabloid: In other words, a lot like Trump’s life itself. There’s Rod Blagojevich with his saucy smile, and there’s smug Joe Arpaio. Every president’s pardon list contains some self-serving or controversial picks; think of then-President Bill Clinton’s pardon for Marc Rich or former President Barack Obama’s commutation of Chelsea Manning’s sentence to time served.

But every other president in American history has chosen some worthy recipients of executive clemency as well, some reformed souls whose cases sang out for pardons.

Trump is incapable of comprehending abstract virtues such as justice. A glance at the list of his pardons so far just screams, “ME, ME, ME.” There’s Arpaio, whose rabid followers Trump aimed to please, and billionaire Conrad Black, convicted of fraud and obstruction of justice, who is a voluble Trump supporter. Dinesh D’Souza and Bernard Kerik also pass the shameless toady test.

Most people like to think of themselves as being on the side of the angels. Trump has no inkling of what that is. For him, you’re either for him and therefore good, noble and much-sinned-against, or against him and therefore disgraceful.

And the same person can be both, depending upon what they’ve done for Trump lately. In 2017, for example, Trump labeled George Papadopoulos, a campaign aide who pleaded guilty to lying about his Russian contacts to the FBI, a “low level volunteer” and a “liar.” On release from prison, Papadopoulos recanted (unofficially, but publicly) his guilty plea, and became an apostle for Trump’s conspiracy theories. He got a pardon, along with Alex van der Zwaan, another figure who pleaded guilty to making false statements in connection with the Russia probe.

Trump also reached out to pardon three flagrantly corrupt former Republican members of Congress who misused campaign funds for mistresses, committed securities fraud and other things of that sort. Were Chris Collins, Duncan Hunter and Steve Stockman virtuous men maltreated by the system?

We will witness a tawdry spectacle as Trump continues to pardon all the wrong people in the coming days. There will be worthy recipients tucked into the list of lackeys Trump will reward. But they will be chosen as favors to Trump loyalists in Congress or elsewhere.

The great question that remains is Trump’s possible pardon of one man — himself. The Constitution, in Article 2, Section 2, says the president “shall have Power to grant Reprieves and Pardons for Offenses against the United States, except in Cases of Impeachment.” The courts have interpreted the president’s pardon power broadly, but no president has attempted to pardon himself.

The best possible outcome of a Trump self-pardon would be a legal test, ending with a unanimous Supreme Court ruling that the word “grant” in the Constitution implies a two-way transaction and that no one, including the president, is above the law.