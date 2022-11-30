Last month, people from all walks of life — from the many different faiths, races and ethnicities who inhabit this wonderful place we call America — gathered together and give thanks, grateful for the blessings they’ve received over the last 12 months.
In previous years, they might have given thanks for health, for family, for children, for grandchildren, for employment and for that special hope or dream that was unexpectedly realized. This year, in 2022, they no doubt gave thanks that the turkey dinner with all the trimmings didn’t break the bank.
Who’s to blame?
“Farmers are working hard to meet growing demands for food — both here in the U.S. and globally — while facing rising prices for fuel, fertilizer and other inputs,” Farm Bureau Chief Economist Roger Cryan said — and we should all be thankful they are. They’re not responsible for the rise in prices.
Neither are the truckers who bring the turkeys and boxes of stuffing and loaves of bread and sweet potatoes and the bags of those tiny marshmallows, without which no Thanksgiving table is complete. Or the hardworking people who stock the shelves and ring up your purchases in the checkout line while wishing you a “Happy Holiday!”
The hike in prices also isn’t the fault of the people who own and manage the stores that sell us the dinner fixings or run the distribution centers and the freight companies that move products from one place to another.
No, the ones responsible for making your Thanksgiving dinner the most expensive ever are the turkeys in Washington who keep spending your money like it was their own. Inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods and services. Higher demands fuel higher prices.
How did all that money get into circulation? The Fed printed it so Congress could spend it on the American Rescue Plan and other so-called relief programs that paid people not to work and producers not to produce from what was left over after the scammers and rip-off artists got who knows how many tens or hundreds of millions of your hard-earned tax dollars.
Then there’s the effort to eliminate oil and natural gas. That’s raised the cost of everything from the industrial processes required to produce the food items we expect to enjoy to the price of the diesel fuel consumed to bring it to your local grocers — if it’s available.
The Washington crowd doesn’t want you to put all the pieces together.
Don’t be fooled. The cost of the food on your table this year and every year has everything to do with how you voted. It’s important to think about the role policy made in Washington has on the aspects of everyday life. Some people call it “pocketbook economics.” Others call it just plain old common sense. In either case, it’s important to keep at least in the back of your mind how the policies made by the politicians ostensibly in your best interests work against you.
Hopefully, it will different next year, when you gather around the same table to give thanks for your blessings once again — that is if higher rents and rising interest rates haven’t forced you to move to a new place by then.
