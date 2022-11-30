This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


PeterRoff

Peter Roff

 Peter Roff

Last month, people from all walks of life — from the many different faiths, races and ethnicities who inhabit this wonderful place we call America — gathered together and give thanks, grateful for the blessings they’ve received over the last 12 months.

In previous years, they might have given thanks for health, for family, for children, for grandchildren, for employment and for that special hope or dream that was unexpectedly realized. This year, in 2022, they no doubt gave thanks that the turkey dinner with all the trimmings didn’t break the bank.

Peter Roff’s columns are distributed

by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.