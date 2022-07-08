I sure could use a vacation about now — but I have no plans to take one this summer.
That’s the breaks for self-employed people like me who do not enjoy paid-vacation benefits. When I do not work, I do not get paid.
However, nearly one in four American workers are not taking a summer vacation, either — in part because we’re the only advanced economy in the world that doesn’t mandate employer-paid vacations for them.
This is the time each year when I envy my friends in vacation-rich countries around the world.
In Kuwait, according to Far and Wide, employees receive 30 days of paid vacation. When including days off for religious holidays, employees can enjoy up to 64 days of paid leave — 13 weeks off a year.
In France, the government mandates every employee get at least five weeks of paid vacation. French workers average 37 days of vacation a year — and 22 paid holidays on top of that.
Austria requires employers to give their workers 25 days off and 30 days off to those who have worked 25 years or more.
The Austrians also require one of the great job perks of all time: Employees can clock out at 3 p.m. on Fridays rather than suffer on until 5 or 5:30 as we Americans do.
Compare these generous time-off policies to America, where employees average about 15 vacation days a year.
We Americans really can’t complain. We’re world famous for being a nation of workaholics, even in good times.
That said, we Americans could learn a thing or two from our vacationing friends around the world.
Vacating, or vacation, is good for each of us — and America. It restores our equilibrium and helps us become more productive, civil and poised when we return to our daily lives.
Ah, heck, I’ve talked myself into it.
I’m going to plan a trip to the ocean this summer and let its powerful waves wash my daily worries away — for a day or two, anyway.
Tom Purcell’s column is distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
