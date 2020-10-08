Kelly Loeffler looked like a standard-issue Republican when she was appointed senator from Georgia in December 2019. She came from a super-rich family (like plenty of Democrats as well), she was pro-gun, anti-immigration and pro-business.

Once in Washington, D.C., though, Loeffler quickly got with the program. She described the impeachment of the president as a “circus” and lambasted Mitt Romney for even voting to call witnesses, whom she was sure would “slander @realDonald Trump.” Now, she’s encouraging hero worship of Trump, tweeting: “COVID stood NO chance against @realDonaldTrump.”

This is servile, particularly at a moment when he is literally endangering others’ lives. When she appeared, maskless and within inches of others, indoors at the White House announcement for Amy Coney Barrett, she not only endangered her own health and the health of her loved ones, she became a soldier in the disinformation war Trump is fighting to dissuade Americans from taking the threat seriously.

Let me offer a few flashbulb glimpses of the state of the GOP today. A quick glance at the Trump fans who gathered outside Walter Reed Hospital over the weekend revealed one holding a sign mentioning QAnon (there may well have been others), and another with a placard cheerily emblazoned “Super-spreader event.”

Flash: Greg Abbott, Republican governor of Texas, apparently abandoning several common-sense measures to cope with the coronavirus like expanding early voting, has now announced that he will limit the number of ballot drop boxes to one per county. The single ballot drop box in Loving County will only have to handle the county’s 169 residents. The box in Harris County, home to Houston, will have to accommodate 4.7 million. They better get a big box.

Flash: Sen. Pat Toomey, one of the last semi-sincere conservatives, bows out. He never wavered from his free trade principles and opposed Trump’s revised NAFTA treaty because it flouted those principles. He joins the 40% of elected Republicans in Washington who have resigned or retired since 2017.

Flash: The National Republican Congressional Committee has targeted a New Jersey freshman Democrat with ads aimed at linking him to what QAnon supporters believe is a Satanic, cannibalistic, child-abuse conspiracy backed by Hollywood and Democrats. The grounds? Rep. Tom Malinowski supposedly opposed expanding a sex offender registry. The NRCC is not a fringe political action committee. It’s the official campaign arm of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, and it now issues official statements that read like supermarket tabloids. “Rep. Tom Malinoski lobbied to protect sexual predators.”

This GOP is inhospitable to conservatives (see former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan among many others), moderates (see John Kasich) and people of decency and courage (see Mitt Romney). Rather than purging its ranks of kooks and conspiracists, it welcomes and courts them. Rather than fight fair, it seeks to win by keeping people from the polls.

America needs a sane, serious, humane, center-right party that aims to persuade, not to dominate. This GOP is not it.