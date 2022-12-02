Donald Trump endured bipartisan criticism for his recent dinner with Kanye West and Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and far-right wing advocate.
Critics from across the political spectrum — including some reluctant Republicans — called out the former president and urged him to take a more aggressive stance in denouncing anti-Semitism.
“I don’t think it’s a good idea for a leader that is setting an example for the country or the party to meet with an avowed racist or anti-Semite,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a Republican who has said he is considering a 2024 presidential bid, said on CNN. “It’s very troubling and it shouldn’t happen.”
“Anti-Semitism is a cancer,” tweeted Mike Pompeo, Trump’s former secretary of state. “This is just awful, unacceptable conduct from anyone, but most particularly from a former President and current candidate.”
“To my friend Donald Trump, you are better than this. Even a social visit from an anti-Semite like Kanye West and human scum like Nick Fuentes is unacceptable,” David Friedman, the ambassador to Israel under Trump, wrote on Twitter. .
In typical Trumpian fashion, the twice-impeached former president defended his behavior by pretending to be a good Samaritan.
“So I help a seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black, Ye (Kanye West), who has been decimated in his business and virtually everything else, and who has always been good to me, by allowing his request for a meeting at Mar-a-Lago, alone, so that I can give him very much needed ‘advice,’” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. He added in a later message, “Why wouldn’t I agree to meet? Also, I didn’t know Nick Fuentes.”
Fuentes is a 24-year-old who promotes white nationalism through online platforms. The FBI has called him a white supremacist in court documents. He has also questioned the Holocaust, according to the Anti-Defamation League.
One would have to be dangerously naïve to believe Trump doesn’t know about white supremacists like Fuentes and their support of him. The truth is he has a long and disturbing history of failing to repudiate hate speech. Some of his supporters include the Daily Stormer, a leading neo-Nazi news site; Jared Taylor, editor of American Renaissance, a Virginia-based white nationalist magazine; and Michael Hill, head of the League of the South, an Alabama-based white racist organization.
Perhaps one of the most telling examples of Trump’s appeal to bigots was the comment made by an unnamed man cited as the “Imperial Wizard” of the Rebel Brigade Knights of the KKK. He said the reason a lot of Klan members like Trump is “because a lot of what he believes, we believe in.”
Not much else needs to be said.
Elmwood Watson’scolumn
is distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.