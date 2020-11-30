Into the already roiling Capitol Hill atmosphere comes another powder keg.

The Hill, a Washington, D.C. news site, reported that President Donald Trump is considering issuing an executive order that would end birthright citizenship. As a 2016 presidential candidate, Trump promised to prioritize birthright citizenship changes, but he has since waffled. Several bills under both Republican and Democratic administrations to restrictively recast birthright citizenship never generated enough support to get to the floor of Congress for a final vote.

Currently, children born in the United States to parents who are unlawfully present are given citizenship. For decades, critics have urged Congress to pass an amendment that would grant citizenship only to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent resident aliens or aliens performing active service in the U.S. armed forces. Those skeptics further argue that the “under the jurisdiction of” wording in the 14th Amendment excludes foreign nationals who are citizens of their native countries. Immigration expansionists insist that the 14th Amendment protects birthright citizenship.

To date, the expansionists have prevailed.

The Pew Research Center estimated that, according to recent data for a one-year period, about 250,000 babies were born to illegal immigrants. Birth tourism, a citizenship abuse that’s exploded and led to chain migration increases, has doubtlessly added to Pew’s total.

The Supreme Court has never been called on to issue a definitive “under the jurisdiction of” interpretation. If President Trump acts, the Biden administration would immediately challenge the order. But a Biden intervention could ultimately involve the Supreme Court, an outcome which both sides should welcome. The contentious back and forth about who is citizen-eligible has lingered long enough.

Many Beltway insiders will point to a birthright citizenship executive order as more evidence that President Trump is doing his best to subvert the incoming administration, mostly through actions that may be cumbersome to undo. Among them: withdrawing troops from Afghanistan, securing oil drilling leases in Alaska, punishing China, thwarting plans former Vice President Biden might have to reestablish the Iran nuclear deal, reforming H-1B visa guidelines, filling vacancies on scientific panels, pushing to weaken environmental standards, nominating judges and rushing their confirmations through the Senate, and eliminating long-standing health care regulations.

With a little less than two months remaining until Inauguration Day 2021, loose ends related to President Trump’s pending executive orders and his election lawsuits must be tied up before predictions about his legacy can be made. But, if his legal challenges fail, nearly 74 million Americans will remember President Trump as an unbending America-first advocate who went down swinging.