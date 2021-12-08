It’s that giving time of year again. And to help you find that perfect Christmas gift look no further than the annual Alonzo Weston Catalog of Entirely Fictitious St. Joseph Toys.
Thumb through the catalog for that just right toy made exclusively by St. Joseph news-making elves. Pick either local or national gifts. But these toys are so cheap and affordable you can’t afford not to buy local. These toys are made right here in our city worthwhile and pulled right from the pages of our friendly neighborhood St. Joseph News-Press.
Keep in mind the toys in this catalog are entirely for fun purposes and not lawsuits. These are fictitious toys and if you suffer for lack of a sense of humor It’s advised you not use the catalog for fear of emotional injury.
So if you have a healthy sense of humor and a strong funny bone, pull up a chair, pour yourself a glass of Christmas cheer and go shopping. Sorry but we don’t give out Shop St. Joseph tickets since our gifts are priceless and cheap. Layaway options available, however.
INTERSTATE 229 CHUTES AND LADDERS: City officials looking for solutions to the elevated highway can either climb the ladder and tear it down or slide down the chute and leave it alone. Trains not included.
GAME OF THRONES BOARD GAME: Players use battle axes, hate mailers and other character smearing weapons to ascend to the Mayor of St. Joseph throne. Free admission pass to public events included.
SEWER BILL FLUSHING FRENZY GAME: A highly popular game where players roll dice and plunge toilet that number of times shown on the die. If you get hit by flying poop you are behind on your sewer and water bill payments and out of the game.
SORRY: SCHOOL MASK MANDATE EDITION: Players move around the board hoping not to land on the school with a mask mandate. Pass go and win a Fake vaccine ID card like your favorite pro athlete. Ivermectin not included.
STORM THE CAPITOL RISK : Players risk jail time and fines by battling to take over the castle. Donald Trump megaphone included.
AGGRAVATION CLASSIC MARBLE RACE GAME: Players move around the board trying not to lose their marbles over the COVID-19 variant spaces. Face masks included.
ST. JOSEPH SMOKING ORDINANCE DOLL: Another popular catalog item. Pull the string and hear the doll cough out 12 different sayings: "It’s Nazi Germany.” “Where are my rights.” “I pay taxes. Comes with a free pack of cigarettes and coupon for hospital pulmonary test.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.