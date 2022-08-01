This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


In the nearly 21 months since the last presidential election, millions of Americans have given the benefit of the doubt to former president Donald Trump as he unleashed a torrent of accusations that his defeat resulted from massive voter fraud, and in an honest process he’d have won a second term.

The time has arrived — overdue, perhaps — to no longer offer any benefit because there is no longer any doubt. It is time for the national Republican Party leadership and the rank and file party apparatchiks to break cleanly with Trump, step out from his shadow and allocate their energy and resources to defeating the most vulnerable incumbent president in more than 40 years.

Carl Golden’s column is distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate.

