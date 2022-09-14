This content is a column and reflects the opinion of the writer. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


In California, a historic heat wave has exposed yet again what big idiots the politicians in Sacramento are.

To prevent daily rolling blackouts in Beverly Hills like the ones they have in places like Ghana, Gov. Gavin Newsom has asked us to not use electricity between 4 and 9 p.m.

Michael Reagan’s columns are distributed by Cagle Cartoons newspaper syndicate

